Erie Team Hope will host Huntington’s Disease walk and run this Sunday

The Northeast Region of the Huntington’s Disease Society of America (HDSA) will host the Erie Team Hope Walk/Run this Sunday, Sept. 19th.

The event will begin at 9 a.m. at Beach 1 at Presque Isle State Park. All proceeds will support HDSA’s mission to improve the lives of people affected by Huntington’s disease (HD) and their families.

“At the beginning and end of the walk when participants gather, it has the feel of a family reunion, complete with hugs and smiles among teams who walk,” said Virginia Goolkasian, HDSA’s Northeast Regional Development Officer. “The event is a warm welcome to newcomers who no longer feel alone in the fight against HD. For everyone it is a feeling of empowerment as they see an army of people coming together to make a difference.”

Huntington’s Disease is a fatal genetic disorder that causes the progressive breakdown of nerve cells in the brain. It deteriorates a person’s physical and mental abilities during their prime working years and has no cure. Every child of a parent with HD has a 50-50 chance of inheriting the faulty gene. Currently, there are approximately 41,000 symptomatic Americans and more than 200,000 at-risk of inheriting the disease.

Team Hope is HDSA’s largest national grassroots fundraising event, which takes place in over 100 cities across the U.S. The team has raised more than $20 million for HD since its inception in 2007. The program is nationally sponsored by Genentech and Teva Pharmaceuticals.

