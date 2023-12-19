A teenager will spend years, maybe decades, behind bars for his role in the shooting death of a 13-year-old Erie boy.

James Garcia, 18, was sentenced in Erie County Court on Tuesday to 14-and-a-half to 40 years in prison with 20 years probation.

Kasir Gambill was shot to death in December 2020 as he walked with another teen near East 20th Street and Franklin Avenue. Investigators believe the other boy was the actual target.

The other defendant in the case — Deangelo Troop Jr. — was sentenced to 55 years to life plus 20 years in prison.