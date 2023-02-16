(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — It’s good news from VisitErie — a new report is showing that visitor traffic in 2022 was up from 2021 and also higher than its pre-pandemic 2019 levels.

Overall, overnight visitor stays were up 17% from 2021. More than 62% of travelers to Erie in 2022 stayed overnight. That led to an average hotel occupancy rate of about 52%, which is up 4.2% from 2021.

“Erie County experienced significant visitor growth in 2022, a tremendous accomplishment,” said John Oliver, VisitErie president and CEO. “These record numbers are proof that visitors have resumed their travel habits and are making their way to our beautiful shores. As Erie’s tourism product continues to evolve, progress, and expand, we are confident that this positive momentum will carry into 2023 and beyond.”

Visitors to Erie spent, on average, $178. That represents a 13% increase from 2021. Per day, on average a visitor spent $115 in Erie (tracked through credit card swipes), up 6% from 2021. That percentage increase, however, does not account for inflation, which had exceeded 6% every month last year, reaching a peak of 9.1% in June 2022 before receding to 6.5% to close out December.

The data for the report was from a company that compiled anonymous cell phone geolocation data to track visitor activity. That data can be used to determine where visitors are coming from, the length of their stay, where their money is spent, and what they’re doing while visiting.

The report did note some challenges from 2022. Group tours and conventions had not completely bounced back from their pre-pandemic levels. Limited flights, passenger capacity and destinations at Erie International Airport hindered conventions and groups, the report noted. Meanwhile, the delayed reopening of the Canadian border also impacted group tours (COVID-19 border restrictions were not lifted until October 2022).