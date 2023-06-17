Organizations and services got together to educate the community about resources for veterans.

The Erie V.A.M.C. along with other partners, held a veterans’ resource fair at The Zem Zem Shrine Club.

Veterans, family members, and caregivers were able to enjoy a free breakfast buffet while learning about different resources available to vets in our region.

One representative from The Erie VA Center said it’s important for veterans to know about pact act claims and toxic exposures.

“Making sure all veterans go ahead and get screened for the toxic exposures. Come to the VA, we can get you screened, we can work with veterans’ benefits to make sure they get the benefits and make sure they’re getting the healthcare that they’ve earned, and they’re entitled to and they deserve,” said John Gennarrow of the Erie VA.

If you were unable to attend the fair Saturday, the V.A. offers walk-ins on Fridays between 12 and 1:30 p.m.