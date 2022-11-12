Dinner is on them.

Several businesses invited veterans to take a seat at their table and enjoy a free meal for all they have done.

As a way to say “thank you” to our local veterans, a number of restaurants are offering special deals for those who have served.

Oliver Garden to Dunkin Donuts, a lot of veterans are taking advantage of deals that are a show of appreciation for their service to our country.

One of those places is Olive Garden where we caught up with two people who are currently serving in the Navy.

“It’s pretty exciting that the community is always offering discounts or a nice happy Veterans Day and thank you for serving. It’s really nice to experience,” said Angeleas Orosz, serving in Navy.

“It shows their support, being the local neighborhood recruiter we spend a lot of time in Erie and a lot of places do support our local sailors, but it’s also nice to have them support local active military also,” said Lindsey Orosz, serving in Navy.

They also took advantage of deals over at Kohls and Target.

Dunkin’ Donuts also gave free donuts to veterans.

“A lot of veterans came in today. I have been here since 12, and it has been pretty busy,” said Nash Dombrowski, Dunkin’ Donuts employee.

Why is it important for businesses to say thanks to those that have served.

“It’s a good thing, they served our country, they came in and served and they helped our country be what it is today so if we did not have them our country would not be what it is today, so its like a thing that we can give back to them,” said Dombrowski.

Other places gave out special deals too included, Krispy Kreme donuts. Applebee’s and Buffalo Wild Wings.