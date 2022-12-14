Erie and Warren county veterans organizations are set to receive a combined $15,500 from the Veterans’ Trust Fund.

Erie County Office of Veterans Affairs will receive $2,000 for its veterans court program, and Warriors to Washington, Erie of Erie County will receive $10,000 for therapeutic trips for veterans.

The Warren County Office of Veterans Affairs will receive $3,500 for veteran outreach activities.

The Veterans Trust Fund is administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. The fund generates revenue through donations from Pennsylvanians who elect to donate $5 when applying for or renewing a driver’s license, photo ID or vehicle registration, and through the sale of the “Honoring our veterans and honoring our women veterans” license plates.

“The Veterans’ Trust Fund helps to fill gaps in services to veterans that would otherwise go unfilled,” Gov. Tom Wolf said. “The county offices and civic organizations who receive these grants do incredible work supporting our veterans. They truly improve the lives of veterans, providing them with life-enhancing programs and services. Pennsylvania owes a debt of gratitude to everyone who contributes to this program, either as a donor or hard-working recipient.”

Since the grant program began in 2013, more than $5.3 million has been awarded to veteran organizations throughout the commonwealth.

The current round of funding will go to 14 Pennsylvania county Veterans Affairs offices, and 34 organizations.

Local state Reps. Ryan Bizzarro, Pat Harkins and Bob Merski celebrated the funding in their own announcements on Tuesday, Dec. 13.