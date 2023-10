(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Erie Water Works will be upgrading its billing system causing a temporary discontinuation of electronic payments.

The Erie Water Works website states the organization will only accept cash and check payments between Oct. 30 and Nov. 8 due to the upgrades.

All electronic payments are expected to resume afterward.

For any questions or concerns, contact EWW customer service at 814-870-8000 ext. 71.