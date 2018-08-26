Erie woman charged in hit & run death.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

An Erie woman has been charged with Homicide in the hit & run death of 38 year old Michelle Muir, who lived in the 800 block of East Ave. 24 year old Rebecca Ann Frick of Erie was arraigned Saturday on Homicide and First Degree Murder charges. Police allege that Flick was involved in a verbal dispute with Muir at the Shell Gas Station on Parade Street early Friday morning. Muir had been walking her dog, accompanied by her husband when the dispute began. A short time later, a car struck Michelle Muir on East 6th Street and fled the scene. That car was later located at Frick's residence on French Street. Frick was arraigned Saturday afternoon and is facing a long list of charges, including Homicide, First Degree Murder, Possessing Instruments of Crime, Aggravated Assault, Simple Assault, Reckless Endangerment of Another Person and Cruelty to Animals. An autopsy is scheduled on Michelle Muir Monday morning.