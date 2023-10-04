The Erie Art Museum helped paint a picture of philanthropy Wednesday evening.

Wednesday night, the United Way of Erie County held their annual De Tocqueville Society Award Presentation.

The award is given to members who have shown exemplary effort in volunteerism, leadership and generosity.

This year’s recipient, Bobbi Pollock, is known for her involvement in many local organizations, including the Neighborhood Art House and the Regional Cancer Center Foundation among others. We spoke to her about the award.

“So many wonderful citizens have received the award prior to me, and it’s an honor to be among that group,” Pollock said.

Polock also told us this year’s theme for the event is to crush poverty, and she believes the United Way is making a difference in achieving that goal.