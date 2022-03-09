(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Erie Zoo visitors who gathered for opening day this past weekend noticed an empty exhibit.

The Bornean Orangutan family was not in its exhibit.

Joe, the 36 year old father, has come down with a mystery illness.

According to a statement from the zoo, primate keepers observed Joe displaying symptoms of decreased appetite, lethargy and lack of engagement. A COVID-19 test was negative. Other tests also have come up short of an answer.

Without a diagnosis, and with Joe still under the weather, the primate keepers have decided Joe and his family should be kept behind the scenes while they determine the cause.

A sign hangs on the orangutan exhibit at Erie Zoo.

According to the Orangutan Conservancy website (www.orangutan.com), the critically endangered species touts the longest amount of time between births of any mammal (about once every 8 years). Babies nurse until they are about 6 years old.

Joe’s mate is Dasa. Because of their endangered status, Joe and Dasa were brought to the zoo together in May of 2002 for the purpose of mating. The two have produced three offspring. Two offspring have since left the zoo to have their own families and “further the species,” zoo spokesperson Emily Smicker said. Otis, their 5-year-old offspring, still lives with Joe and Dasa at the zoo.

“They’re all together right now,” Smicker said. “The rest of the family is doing well, and they have no signs of illness.”

Joe – “His real name is Joseph, but everyone calls him Joe,” Smicker says – is nearing the end of his median life expectancy. According to the Orangutan Conservancy website, orangutans have a life expectancy of about 35 to 40 years in the wild. That said, they can sometimes live into their late 50s in captivity.

Currently, the zoo has a table set up in the orangutan exhibit area. Visitors are invited to make cards for the orangutan family. The table has paper and markers.

From left, Morgan Adams, 5, Marie Anthony, and Felix Adams, 7, all of Erie, work on get well cards and notes for Joe the orangutan at Erie Zoo.

On March 9, Erie mom Marie Anthony, Morgan Adams, 5, and Felix Adams, 7, colored cards on the card table. They asked Smicker when the exhibit would open back up.

“Right now we’re working on different diagnoses, but we’ll be keeping everybody updated on our website and on Facebook,” Smicker said.

The markers and paper are non-toxic. The zoo plans to gather the cards and give them to the orangutan family for “enrichment.” Enrichment is essentially materials and activities that stimulate the primates’ senses.

It’s been hard for visitors, Smicker said.

“This exhibit is one of the most popular,” she said. “People are very attached to the family. They spend more time in here than they do in our other exhibits. They interact with the visitors – they’ll blow kisses and they’ll play. It’s very fun.”

Get well notes are taped to the window of the orangutan exhibit at Erie Zoo.

For now, the goal is to ensure Joe and his family are in good health.

“We’re focusing on letting visitors know he’s getting the most quality care possible,” Smicker said.

The announcement of Joe’s illness explained that Joe had not yet responded well to treatments and that staff were “pursuing additional diagnostics that will require the use of anesthesia. This decision is not being made lightly as any animal sedation, especially for a larger animal in their median life expectancy, comes with increased risk. This decision is being reinforced by consultations with experts in the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Orangutan Species Survival Plan and other regional zoo veterinarians.”

Smicker said staff at the zoo were thankful for the community’s support.

“People are disappointed they can’t see their buddy, but there’s been an overwhelming show of support,” she said.