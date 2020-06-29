Erie’s Blues and Jazz festival goes virtual for 2020

This year, Erie’s Blues and Jazz festival will look and feel a little different.

Due to COVID-19, the festival will have live virtual performances from the studios of WQLN.

There will be rebroadcasts of past festivals performances in partnership with Community Access Media and Blues and Jazz programming on WERG radio.

The festival will celebrate its 28th year in the first weekend of August.

The board of the festival is encouraging you to recreate the festival vibe from your home, backyard, or even your driveway as a way to celebrate together.

“Especially with all of the activities that have been canceled over the last couple of months that we wanted to have a sense of normalcy for our community and for the people that actually experience it from outside of our community, ” says Rebecca Styn, Interim board president of Erie’s Blues and Jazz Festival.

The festival will take place August 1st through August 2nd.