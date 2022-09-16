(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An Erie company is helping children facing critical health conditions by presenting a sizeable check to make their wishes come true.

ErieTec on Friday, Sept. 16, presented a check for $40,000 to the Make-A-Wish Foundation. The company raised the funds during a golf outing.

The donation will allow 10 local kids to receive their wishes. Courtney Nientimp, regional manager of Erie Make-A-Wish says there are that many waiting in Erie County alone.

“The community support that we’ve received over the 40 years has been unbelievable. We’re really happy to be part of it, and to be able to provide this for the kids in our area,” Nientimp said. “The critical conditions that they are dealing with are incredibly difficult, and knowing the community is behind them is really important to them as well.”

The president of ErieTec said the company donated a little more than $35,000, and about $5,000 were funds raised by customers and vendors during the outing.