The prison escapee at the center of another high-profile search will be back in court on Thursday in Warren County.

According to court paperwork Michael Burham is scheduled to appear for a forma arraignment. You’ll remember Burnham escaped from the Warren County jail in July and became the subject of a manhunt that lasted more than a week.

At the time of the escape, he was being held on charges he kidnapped a Warren County Couple and forced them to drive to South Carolina.

Burham has since been jailed in Erie County.