(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Gladiator is the one we all know; then there’s the Warty Goblin, the Fat Max, and the Wolf. No, they’re not Halloween costumes or the names of professional wrestlers from the 1980s. Those are all varieties of pumpkins.

There are plenty more varieties of pumpkins, Jerry Port said. Port is the owner of Port Farms in Waterford. He’s been growing pumpkins for about 20 years as of 2022.

“There are so many names for them — it’s like naming paint. How they come up with some of these names, I have no idea,” Port said.

At Port Farms, they grow about 14 acres of pumpkins. In those acres, there are about 25 different varieties. The farm grows so many pumpkins, Port struggles to give a ballpark tally. As for individual pumpkins, Port Farms sells “thousands,” Jerry Port said. And at 59 cents per pound, do the math — “Thousands of pounds” of pumpkins, Port said. The 2022 growing season at Port Farms saw generally favorable conditions — plenty of sunlight, and they supplemented for a lack of rain during the summer with irrigation. Pumpkins need sunlight, rain, and a lack of deer (they like to eat the crop) to grow, Port said.

A variety of pumpkins on display at Port Farms in Waterford.

Little pumpkins, big pumpkins, round pumpkins, skinny pumpkins, warty pumpkins — describing pumpkins starts to sound a little bit (or a lot) like a page from a Dr. Seuss book. Picking out the perfect pumpkin for carving is a personal decision, according to Port.

“It’s like that old saying, ‘Beauty is in the eye of the beholder,'” Port said. “If you come to a farm, you get a better selection than your everyday round jack-o-lantern.”

Port said he prefers the long, slender pumpkins. He likes that those pumpkins can be turned onto their side, in a landscape orientation, and carved into a unique shape.

Going to a pumpkin farm is a familiar experience — the same in Erie County, Pennsylvania as it is in, say, the Pacific Northwest. A customer picks out their favorite pumpkin and loads it into a wagon or a wheel barrow, and they tow it to the checkout where it’s weighed. At Port Farms, they sell kits with carving tools. Those tools also are seasonally available in department stores. Kitchen knives also will get the job done.

No matter which pumpkin you pick nor which tool you use, don’t carve it too early. Port recommends waiting to carve the pumpkin until two or three days before Halloween.

“Maybe even the weekend before, but they break down more the earlier you cut them,” Port said. “Once you open the cavity up, you’re introducing everything, like bacteria, into it. Then they start to go the other way.”

The inside of the pumpkins can be cooked down and used in recipes — like for pumpkin pies. Many pumpkin farms (including Port Farms, which offers more than just pumpkins) also sell squash — a relative of pumpkins — and those are often roasted and enjoyed at dinner tables. Pumpkin seeds too, are popular snacking fare. Seeds are toasted, and Port said any seasoning that would be found on a potato chip could work on sunflower seeds — salt, garlic salt, and barbecue seasoning were some of the options he mentioned. Some smaller pumpkins, squashes and gourds can simply be decorative.

Gourds for sale at Port Farms in Waterford.

Let’s say you’ve already carved the jack-o-lantern and put it outside for display, Port says be sure to keep the jack-o-lantern as dry as possible to extend its life. Port suggests putting them under an overhang or a covered deck to keep them out of rain.

When the season is over, and that smiling jack-o-lantern has become soggy, saggy and frowning, there are a few options for disposal, other than the trash can. A pumpkin tossed into the woods makes good food for local wildlife (“The squirrels, deer and wildlife love to chew on them,” Port said). They also make good fertilizer. Port suggested putting the jack-o-lantern directly into the garden because it will decompose almost entirely by spring.

“It’s amazing — with the pumpkins we leave out in our fields after the harvest, by spring there are no remnants of them other than a maybe a little bit of the stem,” Port said. “Just a word of caution, if there are any seeds left in them, they could germinate and you might end up with pumpkins next year.”

Port Farms is located at 2055 Stone Quarry Road in Waterford. It’s open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 30. Details about admission and events are available on the farm’s website.

Pumpkins are only one product they produce. In the spring, they have a flower festival, fall is pumpkins, and in the late fall the farm will sell Christmas trees. Each of those tend to be a family affair — a happy weekend activity.

“A friend of mine who comes here to help out always tells me it’s so nice to come here because everybody is in a good mood,” Port said. “They’re usually here for a good time. It gets a little hectic at times, but we totally enjoy it.

“We plant the pumpkins in May, and the Christmas trees take about seven years to grow, so to see them go out in a wagon to somebody’s home is pretty cool.”