The ExpERIEnce Children’s Museum held an annual event this afternoon.

Since opening the museum on French Street 27 years ago, today was the last “Noon-Year’s” in their current space.

There was a balloon drop, and dance floor with fun music and lights.

Rather than having the little ones say up until midnight, the children’s museum rang in the new year at noon.

Today was about family fun and celebrating together, the marketing and events coordinator says the museum is already thinking about the things that they are going to accomplish in this next year.

“We as museum we are accomplishing big things. We’re moving on, we’re starting the new phase of our new museum and we want to bring that same energy to the families that visit today,” said Marketing and Events Coordinator Olivia Wickline.

Wickline says the museum will have a community campaign where the community can get involved with their new museum that is currently under construction.