Facebook group looking to bring positive changes to Erie community

We are living in an era where young people are taking a stand. Erie Equal is a group that is known for peaceful protests in our community.

With all of the ongoing protests for racial equality, the purpose of this group is to uplift the Erie community in hopes to bring positive changes in the community.

“Just trying to help out the minority community, especially black lives really do matter.” said Andrey Rosado, Co-Founder of Erie Equal.

Rosado and his team took the initiative to create the Facebook page.

“We just really want to focus on uplifting our community. Making it a safer, healthier and more prosperous environment for everybody.” Rosado said.

Rosado said ever since the page launched, it has skyrocketed with 3,000 people joining to be part of a change.

“It kind of makes me sad. Nobody thinks they can become anything these days in America, especially in our city. It’s dying.” Rosado said.

Erie Equal has been holding daily peaceful protests and meeting with city officials on a weekly basis. Everyone in our Erie community want officials to hear them and take action for positive change.

“I’m not saying the mayor isn’t listening, but we’re going to make sure he listens if he’s not.” Rosado said.

“We all want to eliminate racism and prejudice and have everyone accepted.” said Mayor Joe Schember.

Mayor Schember says his one top priority he has in mind is to reach out to the minority community, especially to the children.

“We still have to protect our police as well. There are two sides to every story, at least two sides to every story.” Mayor Schember said.

“I definitely see our city standing up and getting ready to change.” Rosado said.

Erie Equal will have a meeting with Mayor Schember next Tuesday.

You can learn more about this group by clicking here.