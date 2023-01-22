(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Fairview High School will be hosting a student-focucussed discussion panel with the conservative political activism organization Turning Point USA.

The event will take place in the Fairview High School Library located at 7466 McCray Rd. on Friday, Jan. 26 at 3:15 p.m.

The event will feature numerous conservative activists and influencers including Olympian Anthony Watson, Stephen Davis (a.ka. MAGA Hulk) and reporter and social media influencer Morgonn McMichael.

Students from across the area are encouraged to attend the event.