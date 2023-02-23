RIDGEFIELD PARK, N.J. (WXIN) – More than a million candles are being recalled because they may shatter during use, posing a risk of fire or injury.

The recall involves over 1.2 million Mainstays Three-Wicked Candles, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said Thursday. The candles were sold in glass jars with Halloween and autumn themes, including “Jack-O-Lantern,” “Mystic Fog,” “Warm Apple Pie,” “Warm Fall Leaves,” “Fall Farm House,” “Pumpkin Spice” and “Magic Potion.”

The recalled items were sold between September and November 2022 at Walmart stores and online at Walmart.com, the CPSC’s notice said.

Recalled Mainstays Three-Wicked Candle in Jack-O-Lantern (Photo//CPSC)

Recalled Mainstays Three-Wicked Candles in Magic Potion (Photo//CPSC)

Recalled Mainstays Three-Wicked Candles in Mystic Fog (Photo//CPSC)

Recalled Mainstays Three-Wicked Candles in Pumkin Spice (Photo//CPSC)

Recalled Mainstays Three-Wicked Candles in Warm Apple Pie (Photo//CPSC)

Recalled Mainstays Three-Wicked Candles in Fall Farm House (Photo//CPSC)

The issue, according to the recall notice, concerns the potential for the candle wicks to burn too close to the side of the container and cause the glass to crack.

The CPSC said there have been 12 reports of cracked glass, resulting in one minor cut, a fire, and “multiple reports of damage to nearby items.”

Consumers are urged not to use the candles, but rather to contact the manufacturer — Star Soap Star Candle Prayer Candle of Ridgefield Park, New Jersey — to receive a full refund. Those with further questions can contact the company at 800-680-2474.