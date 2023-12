A family escapes uninjured from a house fire Tuesday afternoon.

Calls went out around 3:12 p.m. and fire crews arrived at 10 Weber Street in Columbus Township to a working fire inside the home.

According to reports from the scene fire crews from Corry and Pineland were on hand to put out the burner. There was apparent fire damage to the interior of the home.

The cause remains under investigation. No injuries were reported.