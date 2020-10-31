FATAL ACCIDENT IN LAKEWOOD, NEW YORK

News
Posted: / Updated:
FATAL ACCIDENT_1521769626439.jpg.jpg

The Lakewood-Busti Police are currently investigating a fatal accident that happened on Friday October 30th around 6:30 pm.

The accident happened on Busti – Sugargrove Road near the state line.

The vehicle operated by Joseph Wisnewski, 51 of Jamestown, New York swerved to miss hitting a deer then hitting a tree.

Two children, ages 13 and 2 years old were in the back passenger seat suffering only minor injuries.

Wisnewski and the two children were transported to UPMC. Carol Boyer, 65 of Jamestown New York was a front-seat passenger and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar