FATAL ACCIDENT IN LAKEWOOD, NEW YORK

The Lakewood-Busti Police are currently investigating a fatal accident that happened on Friday October 30th around 6:30 pm.

The accident happened on Busti – Sugargrove Road near the state line.

The vehicle operated by Joseph Wisnewski, 51 of Jamestown, New York swerved to miss hitting a deer then hitting a tree.

Two children, ages 13 and 2 years old were in the back passenger seat suffering only minor injuries.

Wisnewski and the two children were transported to UPMC. Carol Boyer, 65 of Jamestown New York was a front-seat passenger and was pronounced dead at the scene.