Lt. Gov’s family not pressing charges following verbal assault incident

John Fetterman, Lt. Gov. of Pennsylvania, right, stands with his wife Gisele, center, who is holding their son August and hugging Karl, while Grace is at left (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — After being accosted and harassed earlier in the week, Gisele Fetterman and the Fetterman family have opted to not press charges, state police say.

Gisele, whose husband is Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, said a woman appeared to have recognized her and began harassing her late Sunday afternoon at a store near the Fetterman home in Braddock.

She said the woman directed a racial epithet at her repeatedly, and followed her after Fetterman retreated to her vehicle in the parking lot. That’s where Fetterman recorded a two-second clip and posted it to social media.

Pennsylvania State Police conducted an investigation and handed its findings to the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office, which concluded that the woman’s behavior was enough to result in several charges.

The Fetterman family has expressed their desire to avoid prosecution, police say; preferring the woman be given an opportunity to engage appropriate social services and other resources.

