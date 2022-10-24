(WHTM) – The election is two weeks from Tuesday and the stakes could not be higher for the US Senate seat to replace retiring Republican Pat Toomey.

WHTM will host the two candidates, John Fetterman and Mehmet Oz in their Harrisburg studio, for their only debate. Fetterman is recovering from a stroke and asked for a few accommodations, including closed captioning.

The two candidates are squaring off for Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate seat, which could determine the balance of power in Washington.

But unlike most debates, additional technology, will share this stage.

A closed captioning system will be implemented with real-time captioners employed.

Everything the moderators ask Fetterman will be up on a screen. The words on the monitor from the moderator and from his opponent, Mehmet Oz.

Both campaigns agreed and that’s what is making this debate possible.