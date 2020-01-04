Final inspection at The Reserve at Millcreek complete

News
Posted: / Updated:

Residents displaced by a ceiling collapse at a Millcreek apartment complex will have to wait to know if or when they can return home.

Nearly 20 people were displaced after a ceiling collapsed in one of the buildings at The Reserve in Millcreek on December 22nd. Township officials, the property manager and an engineer firm conducted a final inspection of the building Friday. However, the township won’t make a final decision about the safety of the building, and whether or not, people can return to their homes until the engineers turn in a final report.

The final report will be released either Monday or Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar