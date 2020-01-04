Final inspection at The Reserve at Millcreek complete

Residents displaced by a ceiling collapse at a Millcreek apartment complex will have to wait to know if or when they can return home.

Nearly 20 people were displaced after a ceiling collapsed in one of the buildings at The Reserve in Millcreek on December 22nd. Township officials, the property manager and an engineer firm conducted a final inspection of the building Friday. However, the township won’t make a final decision about the safety of the building, and whether or not, people can return to their homes until the engineers turn in a final report.

The final report will be released either Monday or Tuesday.