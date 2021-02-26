Final vendor for Flagship City Food Hall revealed

The final vendor for a downtown food hall has Erie ties.

Noodlelove, a healthy, Asian and fast casual concept will round out the nine vendors to the Flagship City Food Hall.

There is one existing Noodlelove restaurant in New York City and the Director of Business Development, Chris Potter, is an Erie native and graduate of Cathedral Prep as well as the University of Pittsburgh.

Potter is the co-founder of GRK Fresh Greek, a Greek fast casual concept that grew to multiple locations in the U.S., along with a master franchise agreement for 50 locations throughout the Middle East.

The restaurant has been featured in The New York Times, Vogue and Eater. The menu is inspired by the Korean-American heritage of founder Natalie Camerino.

The Flagship City Food Hall is expected to open late this summer.