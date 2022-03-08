(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Two state representatives are hosting an event to teach residents how to research potential unclaimed property that may belong to them.

State Reps. Bob Merski and Pat Harkins, both of Erie, plan to host the “Treasure Hunt Unclaimed Property Search” from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on March 15 at Merski’s office, 3901 Liberty St. in Erie.

The event will help residents search through the state Treasury database of unclaimed property.

“Many residents aren’t even aware they have unclaimed property being held in the state treasury,” Merski said in a news release. “Every year, the state Treasurer’s Office receives hundreds of millions in unclaimed property that never makes it to its rightful owner because of simple errors like misspelled names or wrong addresses.”

According to the news release, an estimated one in 10 Pennsylvanians has unclaimed property at the state Treasury.

“Those are pretty good odds, but there’s no way to find out without searching the database,” Harkins said.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

The event is free and no registration is required. Residents also can call Merski’s office at (814) 455-6319 for assistance with searching the database.