Finishing touches now complete on bandwagon mural project

The finishing touches on a public art mural are complete.

Artist Antonio Howard and several members of the community painting murals on the city’s bandwagons.

Howard and his wife collaborating with people of all ages to show what the artistic process is like.

The City of Erie’s Marketing Strategist says the outcome of the project is beautiful.

“A really cool effort. IT’s something everyone can see and it’s something that’s going to be in the Erie community for many years,” said Aaron Loncki, Marketing Strategist for the City of Erie.

The bandwagons can be seen at nearly 40 events every summer.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists