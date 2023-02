Firefighters had to brave the cold weather as they worked on a fire on East 19th Street Wednesday night.

Calls went out for multiple engines around 9:45 for a two story multi-residential building in the 400 block.

According to reports from the scene, firefighters arrived to smoke showing and had to run lines to quench flames in the building.

The fire damaged parts of the house and the resident managed to get out safely.

No injuries were reported, and the cause is unknown at this time.