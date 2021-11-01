Fire crews battle house fire overnight in the City of Erie

Erie Firefighters battling a multi-home fire overnight Monday on the 1600 block of Hickory Street.

The fire starting in the back of an abandoned building before spreading to two neighboring homes, causing major fire damage for all three buildings.

Fire crews responding to the call just before 1:15 am Monday morning. According to the investigators on scene, the fire started in the abandoned building before spreading to the other homes. The Erie Fire Department Deputy Chief Fred Gillespie says seven crews responded to the scene since calls went out.

Deputy Chief Gillespie told Action News there was a partial collapse where the fire started in the abandon building resulting in an emergency demolition that is expected to be completed by Monday night.

For now, two families are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is unknown and being investigated at this time.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists