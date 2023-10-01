Departments in North East responded to a church fire Saturday evening.
That fire took place at First Baptist Church.
Fire officials at the scene said the fire could have started from an electrical issue.
The investigation is ongoing.
by: Briaunna Malone
by: Briaunna Malone
