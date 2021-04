One person is left without a place to stay after a fire tore through a home in the 1100 block of West 26th Street Tuesday night.

Crews were called to the scene just before 11:30 p.m. Once they arrived on scene, they found flames coming from the back of the home. All three floors of the home were damaged.

Crews worked into the early morning hours to extinguish the fire.



No injuries were reported, but the Red Cross was called in to help at least one adult with temporary living arrangements.