(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A driver recently hit firewood after it fell from the trailer of a passing vehicle in East Fairfield.

The incident was at about 2:33 p.m. on Feb. 22 on Route 322 west of Gravel Pit Road in East Fairfield Township (Crawford County).

A 35-year-old Meadville man was heading north towing a trailer of firewood with a 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the firewood shifted and fell out of the trailer and into the roadway.

Meanwhile, a 50-year-old Franklin man was traveling south in a 2023 Jeep Wrangler. The firewood rolled across the center line and into his lane. The driver was unable to stop in time and the wood struck the underside of the Jeep. It caused disabling damage to the vehicle.

The Meadville man stopped his vehicle and collected the firewood from the roadway. He then allegedly drove away without exchanging information with the Franklin man.