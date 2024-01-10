Efforts to combat blighted properties in the City of Erie continue as one committee meets in city hall earlier on Wednesday.

The City of Erie’s Blighted Property Review Committee (BPRC) meeting for the first time in person since the pandemic.

Aaron Snippert, executive director of the City of Erie Redevelopment Authority said 14 blighted properties are up for bid.

In 2023, 45 properties were demolished in the city, and this year, the authority hopes to demolish another 40 properties.

Snippert added residents should voice their concerns about the blight they see in their neighborhood.

“Call code enforcement and let them know that it’s there, so we can recognize it and we can work on it and get it through that process,” said Snippert.

American Rescue Plan dollars were allocated to the Blight Mitigation program, which the Erie Land Bank started in 2017.