First responders work to build relationship with community through day of celebration

The City of Erie Police and fire department members are hosting a day of celebration for inner city kids.

For the third Friday, both departments brought a fire truck and ice cream van to help break down walls between kids and the uniform.

City of Erie mayor Joe Schember says a strong relationship between minorities and first responders has been missing not only in Erie, but across the country.

“I think if we can build relationships where inner city kids can start to look at policemen and firefighters as people rather than just seeing the uniform, I think it’s going to be a huge step forward,” says Schember.

Mayor Schember adds that he hopes this will inspire some of the children wanting to become a cop or firefighter.