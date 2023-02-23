(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A religious tradition in the Christian faith sees practitioners shunning meat in the weeks leading up to Easter. Several churches and a fire department are selling meals to cater to those diners:

Holy Trinity Catholic Church

Holy Trinity Catholic Church will host Lenten dinners from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, March 17 and April 7, at 2220 Reed St. The church is serving fish, pierogi and potato pancakes.

Our Lady of the Lake Church

Beginning at 4:30 p.m. until sold out every Friday of Lent, except Good Friday (April 7). Donation $12. Baked or fried fish, and sides. Every 25th vehicle receives a free dinner coupon, and one $50 gift card to Country Fair will be given out each week. Our Lady of the Lake Church is at 128 Sunset Dr. in Edinboro.

Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church

Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church will host fish and pierogi Lenten dinners from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on March 3. The meal includes fried fish, pierogi, two sides, rolls, coffee and ice cream. Dine in or carry out costs $15 for adults and $7 for children. The church is at 1531 East Grandview Blvd. in Erie.

St. Luke Catholic Church

St. Luke Catholic Church is offering a baked fish dinner from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Feb. 24, March 3, 10 and 17. The fish dinner is $15 for adults or $7 for children and comes with pierogi, mac and cheese and other side dishes. A “Captains Platter” also includes fried shrimp for $17. A shrimp basket is offered for $10 featuring fried shrimp, French fries, coleslaw and dessert.

St. Luke Cafe is located at 421 E. 38th St. in Erie.

St. Stanislaus & Holy Trinity Catholic churches

St. Stanislaus and Holy Trinity parishes are offering Lenten dinners throughout the season, with the parishes divvying up the Fridays to alternate locations.

Holy Trinity hosted the Lenten dinner on Ash Wednesday (Feb. 22). It also will host dinners on March 17 and April 7 (the April 7 dinner will be take-out only). The church is at 2220 Reed St. in Erie. Meals at Holy Trinity are $18 for a platter or $15 for a dinner ($6 for children between 6 and 12 years old, and free for children 5 and younger). They’re serving up baked fish, pierogi, and potato pancakes.

St. Stanislaus will host on Feb. 24, March 10 and 24. The church is at 513 E. 13th St. in Erie. Meals at St. Stanislaus are $15 for adults (children’s meals cost the same as at Holy Trinity). They’re serving Fish, pierogi, fries, potato salad, coleslaw, and macaroni and cheese.

The meals at both churches will be available from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. or until sold out.

All Saints Parish

In Waterford, All Saints Parish is serving Lenten fish dinners on Feb. 24, and March 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31.

The meals are dine in or take out and available from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. They cost $15 for adults, $5 for children 12 and younger, and toddlers eat free.

All Saints Parish is offering baked or fried white fish, baked potato or French fries, coleslaw, applesauce, homemade desserts, coffee, tea and fruit drinks.

The church is located at 11264 Route 97 N.

Holy Cross Church

Fairview’s Holy Cross Church is offering a choice of shrimp, fish or a combo dinner with coleslaw, tartar and cocktail sauces, potato salad, rolls, beverages and desserts.

The meals are available from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. every Friday of Lent from Feb. 24 through March 31. The cost is $14 for adults or $7 for children. Holy Cross is at 7100 W. Ridge Road.

Spartansburg Volunteer Fire Department

Spartansburg Volunteer Fire Department is at 330 Main St. in Spartansburg. They’re offering fish fry meals every Friday of Lent from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. That includes fried or baked fish, or chicken fingers, served with French fries or baked potato, salad or coleslaw, a roll and dessert.

Fish meals are $13 for adults or $7 for children, and chicken meals are $11 for adults or $5 for children. Dine-in is available. Take-out meals can be called in ahead of time from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. by calling (814) 654-7222.