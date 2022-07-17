The Erie Downtown Development Corporation (EDDC) announced the addition of a new restaurant in the Flagship City Food Hall.

North Row Philly is a cheese-steak shop set to open in the next few weeks, hosting a pop-up Monday inside from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The owners of the new shop said that they are giving the already popular Philadelphia Cheesesteak a unique Erie twist that they’re sure people will love.

“What was great about it is, it’s this classic sandwich. The Philadelphia Cheesesteak, people have had it before. But what we loved about this concept; they put an Erie twist on it. It’s got the International Bakery bread, the meat from Curtze and Justin’s homemade cheese sauce. This is going to become, we think, the next iconic Erie dish,” said John Persinger, CEO of EDDC.

North Row Philly will be located in the center of the food court across from the Penn State Creamery.