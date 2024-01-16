Perry’s Tavern had occupied space within the Flagship City Food Hall for two years, and they are now turning the page to take on other endeavors.

Now, a new vendor is set to take up residency in the food hall.

“Ippa Pizza, which has been operating out of a food truck for a couple years up at State and 26th, (has come in) to bring their energy and their flare to downtown food hall,” said Drew Whiting, CEO of Erie Downtown Development Corporation.

Whiting said the constant turnover is no surprise, as is it not intended to be a forever home for vendors.

“Its mission was to empower local businesses and to allow many businesses throughout the community to have a shot at operating a brick and mortar,” said Whiting. “This is not the Millcreek Mall Food Court. We don’t expect to see Arby’s and Burger King sitting here for 40 years.”

As Ippa Pizza planned to move in, high expectations were already being made.

“It’s going to be a space in this food hall that buzzes a little bit more than what we’re used to at Perry’s. We’re going to continue to do live music nights, trivia, and karaoke nights,” said Whiting.

The owner of Ippa Pizza said he is looking forward to being surrounded by the other vendors in the food hall.

“What makes it a great fit is the opportunity to surround myself with other great people. Individuals doing awesome stuff in the city of Erie. And in terms of building, I think that’s certainly something that we can take advantage of here,” said Jason Spore, owner of Ippa Pizza.

Spore said while some things will remain the same, he plans on adding a new layer that will enhance the experience.

“Whether it’s during lunch time, whether it’s after work, we are really really big on touching all of the senses, so we’ll be stretching mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, for individuals (to) do lots of sampling,” said Spore.

Spore also said Perry’s Tavern had a great product with their pizza, and that Ippa Pizza will provide customers with a similar product.