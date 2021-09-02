Flight headed for Erie turns back

A plane headed to Erie International Airport from Charlotte turned around and went back to CTL on Wednesday.

According to Derek Martin, the executive director for the Erie Airport, the plane changed course because of a weather system device malfunction, which is a Federal Aviation Administration issue.

The pilot requested weather information in Erie and never received a response, so the flight returned to Charlotte.

The passengers on the plane arrived at Erie International Airport Thursday morning around 9:30 a.m.

