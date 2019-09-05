Florida farmer buys 100 generators for Bahamas Hurricane victims

A Florida farmer really wanted to hep the victims of Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas, so be bought 100 generators to be shipped to Abaco and the Grand Bahama Islands.

The man—who wishes to remain anonymous—was seen buying the generators at a Jacksonville Costco. The grand total was nearly $50,000.

A Costco customer took photos of the anonymous donor and all the generators. The customer said he approached the man to thank him for his generous act.

He said the man doesn’t want any attention, and said he would rather people focus on helping those in the hardest hit areas of the Bahamas.