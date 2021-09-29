Former building demolished as part of Presque Isle’s expansion project

As part of Pennsylvania’s plan to expand Presque Isle State Park, a former restaurant on Peninsula Drive has been demolished along with other properties.

The State Department of Conservation and Natural Resources purchased property on Peninsula Drive in the beginning of 2021.

Presque Isle officials are saying there is a temporary plan including the demolition of the properties in that area on 6th Street.

“The short term plan for that property is to remove the infrastructure that’s up there to soften that and green that up,” said Matt Greene, Park Operations Manager at Presque Isle State Park. “We’re going to do some invasive species removal, putting some native planting in that area. After all the demolition, removal of infrastructure is done and we’ll probably put some temporary trail into this section.”

Greene says the current goal is to provide a nicer entrance to Presque Isle State Park.

