Former chief pharmacist at Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Home pleads guilty to violating drug laws.

A resident of Union City, Pennsylvania pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of violating federal drug laws, United States Attorney Scott W. Brady announced today.

James Frederick Franks, 34, pleaded guilty to one count before United States District Judge Susan Paradise Baxter. In connection with the guilty plea, the court was advised that while Franks was employed as a chief pharmacist at the Pennsylvania Soldiers and Sailors Home in Erie, he unlawfully obtained multiple dosage units of controlled substances for personal use.

Judge Baxter scheduled sentencing for October 15, 2019 at 1:30 p.m.. The law provides for a total sentence of 4 years in prison, a fine of $250,000, or both. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed is based upon the seriousness of the offense and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant. Pending sentencing, the court continued Frank on bond.

Assistant United States Attorney Christian A. Trabold is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government. The Drug Enforcement Administration and the Pennsylvania State Police conducted the investigation that led to the prosecution of Franks.