Wednesday marked the 60-year anniversary of the assassination of John F. Kennedy, the nation’s 35th president.

Former City of Erie Mayor Joyce Savocchio said she was inspired by the former president.

She said when Kennedy was a senator she learned that he was going to run for president and she supported his campaign.

Savocchio became a Kennedy girl, which was a group of young women that were part of his campaign across the country. Wednesday, Savocchio still described Kennedy as her hero.

“When he made his visit to Erie it was so exciting because I got a chance to meet him. His presidency meant so much to me, and in so many ways led to my own desire to run for office,” said Joyce Savocchio, former City of Erie Mayor.

Savocchio said she was a student at Mercyhurst University when JFK was assassinated, adding she and so many others were deeply saddened that his presidency was cut short.