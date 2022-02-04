Former Erie resident advocates for heart health

Since 1963, the United States has recognized February as national American Heart Month to bring awareness to heart disease. We’re telling the story of one Erie native’s heart saving journey at a Cleveland hospital, using a medical device while he waits for a transplant.

“I had no idea how sick I was. No clue,” said Kenny Wagner, Heart Patient.

Kenny Wagner, a former Millcreek resident, never thought twice about his heart health until his heart stopped working. His fight to stay alive started in 2016 when he collapsed in front of his wife.

“And for four years, four months, I was high-functioning. I didn’t have just a quarter of a heart, you know. I just ignored it. I did everything that any ordinary person would do,” Wagner said.

In 2021, Wagner’s health began to decline rapidly.

“I’m in so much pain because my organs are shutting down. When your organs shut down, it’s the most pain you could ever feel,” Wagner said.

Wagner now lives with a heart pump that keeps him alive while he waits for a heart transplant.

“I wouldn’t want to change that. Unfortunately, you know, he suffered through it all and I hated to see that. It is very difficult to watch someone you love suffer so bad, but the ending is going to be really great when he gets the new heart,” said Susie Wagner, Kenny’s wife.

When that phone does rings, Wagner will be ready. He knows what that means for another family.

“I’ve been told by certain people ‘I can’t think like that, like they just want to be a donor, they want to give you life,’ but it’s hard for me to not feel sorrow for that family like days, weeks, minutes, months, years before it happens,” Wagner said.