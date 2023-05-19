(WHTM) – Penn State football has had 381 players drafted to the NFL all-time, including six from the 2023 NFL Draft.
Penn State is one of only four programs with at least five picks in the last five NFL Drafts and since 2016 has had 37 players drafted in the NFL. There’s also been a Nittany Lion drafted every year since 2006.
Going into the 2023 NFL Training Camp are 46 former Penn State players in the NFL:
Buffalo Bills
- Ryan Bates; OG/OC
- DaQuan Jones; DT
- Connor McGovern; OG
New England Patriots
- Mike Gesicki; TE
- Trace McSorley; QB
Dallas Cowboys
- Micah Parson; OLB/DE
New York Giants
- Saquon Barkley; RB
- Cam Brown; ILB
- Amani Oruwariye; CB
Washington Commanders
- Troy Apke; CB
- Tariq Castro-Fields; CB
- Jahan Dotson; WR
- Mitchell Tinsley; WR
- Shaka Toney; DE
Baltimore Ravens
- Odafe Oweh; OLB
- Jordan Stout; P
Cincinnati Bengals
- Nick Bowers; TE
- Nick Scott; S
Pittsburgh Steelers
- Dan Chisena; WR
- Pat Freiermuth; TE
- Allen Robinson II; WR
- Joey Porter Jr.; CB
Chicago Bears
- Jaquan Brisker; SS
Detroit Lions
- Jason Cabinda; FB
Green Bay Packers
- Sean Clifford; QB
- Rasheed Walker; OT
Minnesota Vikings
- John Reid; CB
Houston Texans
- Juice Scruggs; OC/OG
Indianapolis Colts
- Will Fries; OG/OT
Jacksonville Jaguars
- Brenton Strange; TE
- Parker Washington; WR
Atlanta Falcons
- Arnold Ebiketie; OLB
Carolina Panthers
- Yetur Gross-Matos; OLB
- Miles Sanders; RB
- Brandon Smith; ILB
New Orleans Saints
- Blake Gillikin; P
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Chris Godwin; WR
Denver Broncos
- KJ Hamler; WR
- PJ Mustipher; NT
Kansas City Chiefs
- Donovan Smith; OT
Los Angeles Chargers
- Austin Johnson; DT
Arizona Cardinals
- Jesse Luketa; OLB
San Francisco 49ers
- Ji’Ayir Brown; S
- Kevin Givens; DT
Seattle Seahawks
- Chris Stoll; LS
- Jonathan Sutherland; SS
Of the 46 active Penn State players, four of them were first-round picks.