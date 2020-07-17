Former Pennsylvania Governors voice support for Wolf administration’s response to COVID-19

Three former Pennsylvania Governors speak out with support on how Governor Tom Wolf and his administration have handled the COVID-19 pandemic. Former Governors Mark Schweiker, Tom Ridge, and Ed Rendell commend Wolf’s efforts including his enforcement of restrictions and mask-wearing.

“As a former Governor of Pennsylvania, I know all too well the importance of swift action to keep Pennsylvanians safe during a crisis,” former Gov. Mark Schweiker said. “Governor Wolf has worked throughout this pandemic to both safeguard our citizens and keep our economy moving during this hard time. Yesterday’s executive order is meant to help us all avoid the public health issues which we faced this past spring. These summer measures, as I see it, are part of a strategy to help us avoid a second public health and economic crisis later in the year. Wearing your mask amounts to saying let’s beat the virus now, not later when it might be too late.”

“All Pennsylvanians should heed the Wolf Administration’s directives to wear a mask when out of the home,” former Gov. Tom Ridge said. “Like all Pennsylvanians, Gov. Wolf and Secretary Levine are hoping to avoid the COVID-19 spikes impacting other states so that we can get our economy back up and running as soon as possible. Wearing a mask is a simple, selfless act all of us should support.”

“A global pandemic like this requires leadership and swift action to prevent devastating effects on our citizens and our society,” former Gov. Ed Rendell said. “Governor Wolf’s mitigation efforts have been both effective and strong, and, as a result has saved the lives of countless Pennsylvanians. The recent spike means we must pull together again as a Commonwealth to stop the spread of this disease and keep our citizens and communities safe. The Governor’s new executive order on mitigation is the right thing to do, is measured and Pennsylvania will be better and safer for it. I encourage all of my fellow Pennsylvanians to stay safe, to wear a mask, to practice social distancing, and to help stop the spread of this disease.”