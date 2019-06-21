Former priest-whistle blower calls for resignation of bishops in Erie & Buffalo

A former priest-whistle blower calls for transparency, and the resignation of bishops in Buffalo and Erie.

James Faluszczak is planning to make the call Friday, in Buffalo, at a press conference. He himself a victim of abuse by a priest, and also testified before the grand jury in the Pennsylvania investigation about abuse in the church in six dioceses in the commonwealth. Faluszczak is calling on Bishop Persico of the Diocese of Erie to suspend Bishop Emeritus Donald Trautman. Faluszczak also calling for the Diocese of Buffalo to suspend Bishop Malone. He says both Trautman and Malone knew about the actions of Father Michael Freeman.

Earlier this week, a victim of sexual abuse allegedly at the hands of Freeman, spoke out about his plans to file a case against the Diocese of Buffalo for compensation. James Botlinger also naming Trautman, saying he believes Trautman knew about the abuse.

We reached out to the Diocese of Erie for comment and have not heard back.