Four defendants were found guilty of various charges related to the 2019 homicide of Patric Phillips.

The verdicts came after hours of deliberation on June 9.

Marshawn Williams was found guilty of criminal attempt of burglary, conspiracy to commit robbery, robbery, and criminal homicide and murder.

Derrick Elverton was found guilty on conspiracy to commit robbery and burglary.

Damarjon Beason was found guilty on conspiracy to commit burglary and robbery, robbery, and criminal homicide.

Anthony Blanks was found guilty on receiving stolen property, carrying a firearm without a license, and possession of a firearm with an altered manufactured serial number.

Sentencing is scheduled for July 25.