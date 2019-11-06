Four displaced by fire in Harborcreek

Breaking News
Fire in Summit Township_-320421928226501444

At least four people are displaced following a fire that occurred around 10:30 Tuesday night. Crews were called to 62 South Lake Street in Harborcreek for a fire in an apartment complex. According to reports from the scene the Red Cross was called in to assist those affected by the fire.
A fire investigator is looking into the cause of the fire.

