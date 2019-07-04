Four people taken to the hospital after boat explosion

An explosion turns what was supposed to be a holiday boat ride into a rescue operation.

According to the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office, the explosion happened around 5:15 Wednesday evening. The boat had just left the Chautauqua Marina in Mayville, New York and was about one hundred feet off the shore in Chautauqua Lake.

Four victims, an adult man and three children, were flown to hospitals in Buffalo suffering from burns. Police say they were helped to shore by good samaritans and marina employees.

The cause is under investigation.