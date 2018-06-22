Frampton/Steve Miller concert canceled for tonight!

We have confirmed with Jon DeMarco, Executive Director of Presque Isle Partnership, that tonight’s concert featuring Peter Frampton and Steve Miller Band is officially canceled.

In a statement, we found out that the cancelation was “due to weather concerns regarding the unpredictable weather pattern in the area and incoming weather, concern for safety, and welfare of the attendees, performers, and staff has resulted in the difficult decision to postpone tonight’s show. Both artists were onsite and ready to perform. We are attempting to reschedule the show at this time.”

We will update when we receive more information…