(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — No otters, but free admission. That’s the situation at Erie Zoo for Nov. 8 and Nov. 9.

During the zoo’s normal daily hours, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Nov. 8 and Nov. 9, all visitors will be admitted for free.

The Erie Zoo has construction underway at the North American river otter exhibit, home to Mimi and Max. While the otters are a visitor favorite — “very sweet and very affectionate with each other, and fun to watch — very playful,” said zoo spokesperson Emily Smicker — they will be temporarily moved to a different part of the zoo and not available for viewing.

The construction is funded through a grant from the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program. The grant was awarded in 2020.

Currently, the zoo is beginning the deconstruction phase on the exhibit. The project will continue into the spring. Smicker said the zoo hopes to have the otter exhibit open before the end of next season.

“Typically this time of year with school back in session, people back to work and the weather changing, there is not as much foot traffic,” Smicker said. “We offer discounted admission at this time of year because some of our collection goes inside during the winter months — our warm weather animals — so there aren’t as many animals to see.”

That leads to occasional free days depending on maintenance and construction projects that are scheduled.

This year, the zoo was awarded another RACP grant for $3 million for improvements to its veterinary center.